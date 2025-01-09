Former GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander sues UK Gambling Commission over alleged privacy breach

Both Alexander and Feldman claim that the regulator’s actions have caused "unquantifiable financial and reputational harm".

UK.- Kenneth Alexander, the former CEO of GVC Holdings (now Entain), has filed a lawsuit against the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), accusing the regulator of leaking confidential information related to an ongoing investigation.

The leak, which surfaced during Alexander’s involvement in a failed attempt to take over 888 Holdings (now Evoke) in the summer of 2023, has resulted in significant reputational and financial harm to Alexander and his colleagues, the suit claims.

Alexander, who was leading a group of investors seeking to gain control of 888 Holdings, found himself embroiled in controversy when the UKGC intervened, citing a historical bribery investigation involving GVC Holdings. The investigation, which dates back to past operations in Turkey, had already led to the company paying a hefty £585m fine.

In response to the attempted takeover, the UKGC initiated a review of 888’s operating licence, publicly revealing details of the ongoing case.

The lawsuit, filed by Alexander and Lee Feldman, the former chairman of GVC, accuses the UKGC of breaching privacy rights and confidentiality agreements. According to the plaintiffs, they were never allowed to defend themselves before sensitive details about their involvement with 888 Holdings became public. The information was disclosed in both a UKGC press release and the company’s regulatory filing, causing considerable distress and harm to their professional reputations.

Both Alexander and Feldman claim that the regulator’s actions have caused “unquantifiable financial and reputational harm” and are seeking damages, as well as an injunction to prevent further disclosures of confidential information related to the investigation.