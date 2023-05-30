WeAreGame was nominated for Industry Rising Star Award at SiGMA Americas

This news comes less than a week after WeAreGame was nominated for two AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023.

Press release.- WeAreGame announced that it has been shortlisted for the Industry Rising Star of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Awards.

The annual awards began in 2016 and will take place in Sao Paulo Brazil on June 14 2023. The ceremony is part of SiGMA Americas 2023, which runs from June 14 to 18.

The event provides premier networking opportunities across all areas of the gaming industry with the chance to celebrate and share the progress and achievements made over the previous twelve months.

WeAreGame will be joining the high ranks of fellow nominees and judges from big names in the industry, including iGaming Brazil and Sportradar, and previous winners at the event include Pragmatic Play and Evolution.

Big name in Brazilian iGaming

This news comes less than a week after WeAreGame was nominated for two AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023 for Platform Provider of the Year and Slots Provider of the Year.

The nomination for Industry Rising Star of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Awards is a superb acknowledgement of their significant presence and expertise in the Latam market, particularly in Brazil. They specialise in the Brazilian market by creating localised content designed and perfected to suit each platform with support and communications in Portuguese, so there’s nothing that gets lost in translation.

WeAreGame already powers one of the biggest operators in Brazilian iGaming – Pixbet. They are the name behind multiple Brazilian brands, including PixBet.tv, PixJogos, PixBet Fantasy 5, F12 Mania, FazOBetAí, FazOBetAí Palpite, Greenbets, brbet.com, and MCWEsportes.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WeAreTechnology Group, said, “We are elated to be shortlisted for Industry Rising Star of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Awards. Latam is one of our key markets, so achieving recognition at such an event is a testament to the entire team’s efforts over the past year. Our brand is stronger than ever, and we look forward to branching out into the wider Latam market and establishing ourselves with even stronger roots in Brazil. We wish everyone nominated the best of luck.”

SiGMA Foundation

The illustrious gala also incorporates a charity auction with the money raised going to the SiGMA Foundation, a section of the SiGMA Group, whose mission is to ‘Empower underserved individuals and communities around the world through fundraising activities, charity work, education programs, and skills training.’

Money raised contributes to education, healthcare and awareness for the underprivileged. Previous achievements include a school built in Ethiopia, and current projects include building a school in Bonga. Worthy projects indeed.