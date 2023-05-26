WeAreGame nominated for two AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023

It is one of the leading award ceremonies to celebrate and recognise the most influential affiliates.

The company was nominated in the categories: Platform Provider of the Year; and Slots Provider of the Year.

Press release.- WeAreGame announced that we’ve been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023.

The illustrious second annual award ceremony will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Center, in Valletta, Malta, on June 20th. It is one of the leading award ceremonies to celebrate and recognise the most influential affiliates, operators and B2B providers in the iGaming industry.

Nominated Categories

The company have been nominated in the following categories:

Platform Provider of the Year

Slots Provider of the Year

At the event, representatives from across the sector will come together to recognise the stand-out names over the past year. The majority of judges will be members of AffPapa’s extensive directory, who have been hand-picked for their years of knowledge and experience, making them the ideal choice for selecting the recipients.

Tim Scoffham, CEO of WeAreTechnology Group, said “We are thrilled to be nominated in two categories for the prestigious AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023. We’ve dedicated ourselves to growing our brand and establishing strong relationships with many big names in the sector. Good luck to everybody at the upcoming ceremony.”