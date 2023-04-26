WeAreGame to exhibit at SiGMA Americas in Brazil

SiGMA Americas will take place in São Paulo, from June 14th to 17th.

Press release.- WeAreGame is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming SiGMA Americas in partnership with the Brazilian iGaming Summit. The event will be held at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo from June 14th to 17th, and WeAreGame will be located at Stand E121 alongside other industry giants.

Brazil is quickly becoming a hub for iGaming businesses, and WeAreGame has had a busy year launching multiple brands in the country, including FazOBetAí, FazOBetAí Fantasy, PixBet.tv, PixJogos, PixBet Fantasy 5, brbet, Greenbets, and F12 Mania. With more exciting Brazilian announcements on the horizon, WeAreGame is well-positioned to become the go-to choice for operators looking to enter or expand in the Brazilian market.

WeAreGame’s expertise in the Brazilian market is exceptional, with a deep understanding of regional differences and the ability to tailor content accordingly. The platform specialises in Brazilian sports content and leagues, including specials and boost, MMA, and local proposition markets such as elections.

SiGMA Americas BiS will bring together thousands of attendees from across the iGaming sector, including casino operators, developers, bettors, and more. Nearly half of the attending businesses will be represented by C-level executives, making it the perfect place to build on existing collaborations and forge new ones.

WeAreGame is thrilled to participate in SiGMA Americas BiS and continue its journey in Brazil. The company will also be attending SiGMA Asia in Manila from July 19th to 22nd and SiGMA Europe in Malta from November 13th to 17th.

