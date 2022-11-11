Wazdan will start accepting fasttoken (FTN) as a supported cryptocurrency

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem.

Press release.- BetConstruct is pleased to announce that Wazdan, the leading provider of premium gaming solutions, is planning to add FTN to the list of supported cryptocurrencies.

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem as well as the adopted cryptocurrency of the leading betting and gaming software provider BetConstruct.

The inclusion of FTN in Wazdan’s supported cryptocurrencies will start on January 26th.

To learn more details about FTN, feel free to visit the website https://www.fasttoken.com.

