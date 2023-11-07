Wazdan signs partnership with Tipico in New Jersey

Tipico players will have access to Wazdan slots, including 9 Coins and Power of Gods: Hades.

US.- Games provider Wazdan has signed a partnership with Tipico in New Jersey to offer its content. The deal will be made available through an integration with Light & Wonder. Tipico players will have access to Wazdan slots, including 9 Coins and Power of Gods: Hades.

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan, said: “We’re thrilled to be further boosting our presence in New Jersey with Tipico, which is a hugely exciting brand in the state. Our partnership with Light & Wonder has been a vital part of our growth in North America, and we’re confident that this will be another boost to all parties.”

A spokesperson for Tipico New Jersey commented: “Wazdan’s games have proven time and again to be popular with players in New Jersey, so we’re naturally delighted to be able to offer them to our customers. With bold themes, engaging genres, and an array of engagement tools that are clear fan favourites, we’re very happy to be offering these and look forward to our player’s reactions.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $521.5m in September

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $521.5m, up 7.5 per cent from September 2022 ($485m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $246.5m, down 2.1 per cent compared to September 2022 ($251.7m). The online gaming win was $163.8m, up 21.1 per cent year-on-year from $135.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $111.1m, a 13.4 per cent increase from $98m.