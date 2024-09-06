Wazdan debuts in Pennsylvania via Rush Street Interactive

The deal brings Wazdan’s portfolio to RSI’s brands BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse.

US.- Game provider Wazdan has gone live in Pennsylvania for the first time through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). The collaboration brings Wazdan’s portfolio to RSI’s brands BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse.

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan, said: “Our entry into Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive is a major milestone for us, and we’re excited to see our innovative games reach a new audience. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging content continues to resonate with players in North America, and we look forward to bringing even more thrilling experiences to online gaming enthusiasts in Pennsylvania.”

See also: Kambi Group and Rush Street Interactive agree to a multi-year sportsbook partnership extension

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer at Rush Street Interactive, added: “As we enjoy bringing firsts to our players, we are thrilled to debut Wazdan’s exceptional games to our customers in Pennsylvania. Wazdan’s reputation for creating engaging and entertaining content is well known, and we are confident that our Betrivers and PlaySugarHhouse players will enjoy its diverse selection of games.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $500.8m in July

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $500.8m in July. That’s a 7.22 per cent increase compared to July 2023 and a 6 per cent increase compared to June. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $207.7m.

Retail slots revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent year-on-year to $204.3m. Retail table games revenue also decreased 4.8 per cent coming in at $79.4m.