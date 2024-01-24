Watchdog orders new rule for Irish National Lottery ads

The new measure is intended to “add clarity” for customers.

UK.- The Irish National Lottery has been told to add extra information about unclaimed prize money in future adverts. The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) announced the move after it received a complaint about the lottery’s claim about its funding of community groups.

The complaint involved a lotto advert that claimed 90 per cent of funds go “back into the community”. A member of the public noted that the claim didn’t account for unclaimed prize money. The ASAI has told the lottery to add a clarification about how unclaimed prize money is reinvested to “add clarity” for customers.

Unclaimed prize money over the past ten years totalled more than €100m and can be put to marketing and advertising. The ASAI didn’t uphold the complaint itself, but has agreed with the lottery that the licensee must include a statement about unclaimed prize money in future adverts.

The National Lottery argued that it believed the advertisement to be accurate and compliant with the advertising code. However, through an “abundance of caution”, it agreed to “qualify any future statements in any similar advertising campaign to ensure there was no opportunity for misinterpretation”. It added that the advertisement in question was no longer being broadcast.

FDJ acquisition

In November, Paris Euronext-listed Groupe FDJ completed its acquisition of the Irish national lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI). It acquired 100 per cent of PLI share capital in a €380m deal. The acquisition means that FDJ will take over the exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery for the remainder of PLI’s licence, which ends in 2034.

FDJ said it plans to update lottery systems and the lottery’s network of 5,300 points of sale. It says it has developed a strategic plan to improve growth and profitability. It will also seek synergies in commercial operations and aims to grow the lottery’s digital sales by improving the online experience. It also plans to revamp the offering of instant games.