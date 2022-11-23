Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $24.8m in October

The handle was up 27.8 per cent from September but down year-on-year.

US.- The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $24.8m in October. That’s the highest figure of 2022 and an increase of 27.8 per cent from $19.4m in September. However, it’s a slight decrease compared to October 2021 ($26.3m).

Revenue was $3.1m, up 93.8 per cent from the $1.6m posted in the same month in 2021 but down 13.9 per cent from $3.6m in September. There are five operators active in the DC market. Generating $1.3m in revenue from $8.2m in bets, Caesars maintained the top spot. Gambet, operated by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, had a $7.5m handle, generating $838,108 in revenue.

BetMGM, partner of Major League Baseball team the Washington Nationals, followed with $461,357 in revenue from a $6.9m handle. Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, which opened a FanDuel-branded retail sportsbook at Major League Soccer team DC United’s Audi Field in July, followed with $433,817 from a $1.7m handle.

Grand Central Restaurant, Bar and Sportsbook, which offers sports betting via an agreement with Elys Game Technology, came fourth with $103,555 from $531,635 in wagers.

Last month, Elys Game Technology signed a deal to expand its partnership with the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook, establishing a joint venture to open a second sportsbook in Washington DC. The location has not yet been revealed and is subject to approval by the DC Department of Small & Local Business Development and the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming.

Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook has celebrated the expansion of its sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The sportsbook added 20 self-service sports betting kiosks, a new entrance leading directly to the concourse of the arena and more than 700 additional square feet to what was already a 18,000-square-foot space.