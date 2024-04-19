Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $15.7m in March

The sports betting handle increased by 30.8 per cent from February.

US.- Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $15.7m in March, 30.8 per cent higher than February but down 13.3 per cent year-on-year. Revenue was $1.4m, up 15 per cent from February but less than the $2.3m generated in March last year.

Caesars led the market with gross gaming revenues (GGR) of $655,302, followed by GambetDC ($394,223). BetMGM posted $223,499 and FanDuel $42,385.

FanDuel is the new sports wagering subcontractor for Intralot, OLG’s lottery and sports wagering system vendor, replacing the GambetDC sports betting app.

Elys announces approval for The Ugly Mug in Washington DC

Elys BMG Group has announced that The Ugly Mug in Washington DC was granted provisional approval from the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming Regulation and Oversight Division (DCOLG) to open its sportsbook at 723 8th St. SE. The opening is expected during the week of April 27, with promotions and special events.

The venue is located blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill and the Marine Barracks. In March, Elys BMG Group announced the opening of the Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook.