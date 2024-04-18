Elys announces approval for The Ugly Mug in Washington DC

The firm has been granted provisional approval to open its sportsbook.

US.- Elys BMG Group has announced that The Ugly Mug in Washington DC has been granted provisional approval from the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming Regulation and Oversight Division (DCOLG) to open its sportsbook at 723 8th St. SE. The opening is expected during the week of April 27, with promotions and special events.

The venue is located blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill and the Marine Barracks. In March, Elys BMG Group announced the opening of the Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook.

Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $12m in February

Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $12m in February, down 5 per cent from February 2023 ($12.6m) and 25 per cent behind January 2024 ($16m). Revenue was $1.2m, the same level as last year but half of January 2024.

Caesars led the market with $409,386 in revenue from $3.3m in bets. In second place, GambetDC registered $403,646 in revenue from $5.3m. BetMGM generated $294,651 from $2.6m, FanDuel $84,220 from $565,595, Grand Central partnered with Elys Game Technology $25,946 from $234,615 and Cloakbook $1,432 from $15,050.

