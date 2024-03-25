Washington DC sports betting handle reaches $12m in February

Washington DC sports betting handle was down 5 per cent from February 2023.

US.- Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $12m in February, down 5 per cent from February 2023 ($12.6m) and 25 per cent behind January 2024 ($16m). Revenue was $1.2m, the same level as last year but half of January 2024.

Caesars led the market with $409,386 in revenue from $3.3m in bets. In second place, GambetDC registered $403,646 in revenue from $5.3m. BetMGM generated $294,651 from $2.6m, FanDuel $84,220 from $565,595, Grand Central partnered with Elys Game Technology $25,946 from $234,615 and Cloakbook $1,432 from $15,050.

Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook hosted an opening event last week. Located at 625D H Street NE, Grand Central Sportsbook joins the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge.

Washington DC bill would allow more mobile sports betting competition

Washington DC council member Kenyan McDuffie has proposed a bill that aims to increase competition in the state’s online sports betting market. The bill would create a new class of sports betting licences: three Class C licences, which would be reserved for eligible sports teams.

Currently, GambetDC is the only betting app available across the majority of Washington DC. Under the new bill, there would be no geofencing around the sports venues but geofencing around federal lands would remain in place. The bill would require operators currently partnered with sports franchises or venues to apply for a new licence in order to offer betting across the district.