Washington DC bill would allow more mobile sports betting competition

Multiple betting apps would be able to operate across the US capital.

US.- Washington DC council member Kenyan McDuffie has proposed a bill that aims to increase competition in the state’s online sports betting market. The bill would create a new class of sports betting licences: three Class C licences, which would be reserved for eligible sports teams.

Currently, GambetDC is the only betting app available across the majority of Washington DC. BetMGM (Nationals Park), Caesars Sportsbook (Capital One Arena), and FanDuel (Audi Field) have retail sportsbooks but can only offer mobile sports betting within two-block zones.

Under the new bill, there would be no geofencing around the sports venues but geofencing around federal lands would remain in place. The bill would require operators currently partnered with sports franchises or venues to apply for a new licence in order to offer betting across the district.

See also: Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook opens in Washington DC

A five-year Class C licence would come with a $2m application fee. Renewals would cost $1m. The tax would be 30 per cent. McDuffie is also looking at reinstating funds for problem and responsible gambling funds.