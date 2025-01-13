Google enforces stricter gambling ad restrictions in Nigeria

The decision follows a landmark court ruling that reshaped gambling regulation in the country, transferring regulatory authority from the federal government to individual states.

Nigeria.- In response to recent legal developments, Google has implemented restrictions on gambling-related advertising in Nigeria. The move, which affects all online gambling promotions, follows a landmark court ruling that reshaped the regulation of gambling in the country, transferring regulatory authority from the federal government to individual states.

Google has updated its “country-specific policies” to prohibit advertising of online gambling products and services targeting Nigerian audiences. This ban extends to all forms of gambling-related advertising, including promotional items such as vouchers and bonus codes, as well as educational content like books, eBooks and other materials related to gambling. Additionally, gambling-related information such as tips, odds and handicapping will no longer be permitted in ads aimed at Nigerian users.

The decision to impose these restrictions comes after a significant legal shift in Nigeria’s gambling sector. In November 2024, the Nigerian Supreme Court ruled to void the National Lottery Act 2005, which had previously governed the regulation of gambling and lotteries at the federal level. The ruling effectively transferred the authority to regulate lotteries, games of chance and gambling-related activities to the individual House Assemblies of the States within the Federation, instead of the federal government.

The issue of jurisdiction over gambling regulation has been a point of contention for many years. The National Lottery Act has been controversial since its introduction in 2005, with states frequently challenging the federal government’s authority to regulate lotteries. One notable example was Lagos State, which argued that “lottery” should fall under the residual matters category, not part of the federal government’s exclusive legislative list. This led to a legal battle over the appropriate level of government that should control and issue gambling licenses.

Following the court ruling, the National Lottery Act now applies only within Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while individual states, including Lagos, now have the authority to regulate lotteries within their jurisdictions. This new decentralised approach has created an evolving regulatory environment for the Nigerian gambling sector, prompting major changes in the way gambling is governed and advertised.