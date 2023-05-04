Nebraska’s WarHorse casino in Omaha to open in summer 2024

The $500m casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines and 20 table games.

WarHorse Gaming had to put back its plans for the permanent Omaha casino.

US.- WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska‘s economic development arm Ho-Chunk, has announced that work on its permanent casino in Omaha will recommence next month. It will take about a year to be completed, opening in June or July next year.

WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony at Horsemen’s Park, the future site of WarHorse Omaha in July 2022, initially targeting an August 2023 opening.

Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (NHBPA), told ABC7 in Omaha: “Unfortunately, we started the process at about the same time the economy tanked and interest rates went through the roof. That has been difficult to navigate, but we’ve done that effectively.”

The $500m casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games. It will have a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing, a variety of dining options, a sports bar and a cafe.

According to the plan presented to the city, the project involves renovations to the existing complex as well as nearly 67,000 square feet in new construction.

