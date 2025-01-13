Wynn Resorts set to acquire Crown London from Crown Resorts

Wynn Resorts has announced its agreement to acquire Crown London Aspinalls.

UK.- Wynn Resorts has announced that it will acquire Crown London (Aspinalls), a small, members-only casino in the heart of London’s upscale Mayfair district. The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, anticipated to be granted in the second half of 2025.

Craig Billings, Wynn Resorts CEO, said: “This acquisition of an iconic asset offers us a presence in a global gateway city and will create a conduit for Wynn guests to visit our resorts, particularly Wynn Al Marjan Island which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2027 in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.”

Crown London spans two historic townhouses at 27-28 Curzon Street, Mayfair, London. It offers 20 gaming tables in various sophisticated salons, as well as an intimate restaurant and lounge for entertaining. The casino will operate under the Crown London name until the transaction closes.

Crown confirmed the news in a statement on Friday but did not disclose the value of the transaction. According to the company, the deal supports its focus on growing and developing its strategic core assets in Australia. Crown said it will now work with Wynn Resorts to achieve a smooth transition of ownership.