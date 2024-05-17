WA.Technology to offer odds for Centurion FC events

The platform’s debut event will be at the MMA competition in Brazil on May 18th.

Press release.- WA.Technology has announced that it will offer betting odds for Centurion FC events to operators, starting with the upcoming event in São Paulo, Brazil, on May 18th.

The event, a historic MMA event marking the return of Gabi Garcia -one of the most successful female competitors of all time – for a rematch against Barbara Nepomuceno, will be filled with must-see fights, including the second 80kg 4-Man Tournament of this year’s Grand Prix series.

Dave Hickey, director of Sports Operations at WA.Technology, remarked, “We are thrilled to be able to offer betting odds on Centurion events. The Centurion brand’s impressive growth is a journey we are proud to support. Our Risk & Trading team meticulously compiles these odds by analyzing an array of factors, including the fighters’ professional and amateur records, their current form, and the quality of their past opponents.

“We also incorporate firsthand insights from attending numerous Centurion events. This comprehensive approach allows us to craft odds that meet the high expectations of discerning MMA bettors with precision. For the upcoming event, our operators will feature competitive odds, including 1.05 on fan-favourite Gabi Garcia, enhancing the excitement and engagement for bettors.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Gallo, president of Centurion FC, commented, “Having this event covered by WA.Technology represents another huge step forward for CFC; we are looking forward to seeing what the future brings for us.”

WA.Technology’s sportsbook platform is designed with precision for both players and business operators. The company’s solution offers over 500,000 pre-match events and 360,000 live events annually, covering 125+ sports and virtual sports.

Tailored to enhance user experience and operational efficiency, the platform includes full customization capabilities, advanced data analysis, risk management, and dedicated trading strategies to ensure a fully licensed, custom-branded sports betting experience that’s not only mobile optimized but also casino compatible.