WA.Technology announces membership with AIEJA in Mexico

Press release.- WA.Technology has successfully become an official member of AIEJA, the Mexican Association for Permit Holders, Operators, and Suppliers of the Entertainment and Gambling Industry.

Axel Antillon, regional director of LATAM for WA.Technology, stated: “Joining AIEJA not only strengthens our foothold in the Mexican market but also aligns us with the top industry leaders dedicated to promoting transparency and innovation. This membership is a testament to our commitment to delivering secure, high-quality gaming experiences.”

AIEJA plays a crucial role as a civil association aimed at fostering a collaborative environment where members can enhance their dialogue capabilities. This association is instrumental in highlighting the entertainment and gaming sectors’ economic, tax, and social contributions to Mexico.

The association’s collective efforts are focused on advocating for responsible practices within the industry, pushing for legislative reforms concerning the General Law of Gaming and Lotteries, safeguarding against potential unfair practices, and endorsing equitable labour conditions for both direct and indirect employment opportunities created by the sector.

This membership assures operators of robust support in their market entry decisions, offering them a secure, efficient, and compliant integration into the Mexican market. Membership also verifies that WA.Technology adheres to all necessary security measures, cyber protection, and development protocols, ensuring their products meet the highest quality standards.

According to the firm, as a key supplier in the region, it reinforces investor confidence and consumer trust by aligning with local regulations, best practices, and control measures.