Vitor Francisco: “FBM will showcase almost 30 different game themes with engaging game mechanics at ICE”

Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, explains how the company is preparing to showcase its products at ICE London and what are their biggest challenges for this year.

Exclusive interview.- Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, discusses the highlights at ICE London, unveiling the diverse slots portfolio, innovative content, and plans for US expansion while addressing challenges and future growth strategies in 2024.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at ICE London?

The diverse slots portfolio that FBM is showcasing at ICE London is the main attraction at Booth N3-555. We are debuting the Auria cabinet on European soil and bringing a diverse selection of slots under the Reel Strike, Jí Hǎo Link, Eternal Kingdom Link, Easy$Link and FBM Spin & Win collections.

By combining these product lines, FBM will showcase almost 30 different game themes with engaging game mechanics, powerful features and captivating graphics and sounds, ready to delight operators attending the event.

Can we expect FBM to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

Yes. FBM is exhibiting a new version of Reel Strike. In this iteration of the product, operators and players can enjoy the Noelani Fortress and Wu-Lóng Empire games with five jackpot levels in the bonus mode and the Wild Storm and Mega Free Spins features, as happened before.

The big novelty here is the inclusion of Luck Has Arrived as a product feature, bringing new thrills and big wins to Reel Strike’s gaming sessions.

Out of all of your latest releases, which of the games has brought you the most accolades from players?

FBM’s slots product lines have been sustainably growing both their influence and presence and collecting positive feedback across different communities of players. Among the successes of our last products, we would highlight Jin Qián Link’s growth in Mexico.

This slots product with four Asian themes presented under the trademarks Jí Hǎo Link or Jin Qián Link registered a significative expansion in the Mexican market.

In a few months, Golden Lóng, Eternal Niǎo Wang, Lucky Guī and Great Weiyan entered almost 100 casinos across Mexico, spreading golden fortune through the Triple Wild, Wild Multiplier game features, Luck Has Arrived and an attractive bonus with Mini, Minor, Major and Grand jackpots.

Last year, FBM made its debut in the United States in Florida, do you expect to expand FBM’s presence in other US jurisdictions?

Yes, that is one of our ambitions for 2024. We knew the challenge we had ahead when we decided to join the competitive US market. Therefore, we are taking firm steps to achieve a sustainable and progressive expansion. We plan to make available a variety of slots in the market soon and desire to attract and engage more American players in different states.

Which other markets are you exploring? Are you working in any alliance in particular in those markets?

FBM has land-based operations running in markets of the Asian, American, and European continents in the land-based universe. We are not currently working with any alliance in our active markets. In terms of expansion, we are actively exploring new business opportunities, which we will reveal in due course.

What are the biggest challenges for FBM for 2024 after ICE 2024?

The biggest challenge we have for this year is to keep adding new champion chapters to FBM’s legacy. We want to grow FBM’s presence in the markets where the brand is already established, and we want to consolidate the expansion steps we recently accomplished.

For that, we need to keep creating and launching video bingos, slots, and cabinets ready to uplift the casino and bingo operators’ offer, combining innovation with engaging game mechanics, captivating aesthetics and a top performance.