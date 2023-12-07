FBM brings Mythic Link adventures to the United States

Mythic Link provides an exciting six game suite that takes players on an imaginative and amazing journey.

FBM takes another leap by installing the Mythic Link collection at the Hialeah Park Casino in Miami.

Press release.- FBM takes another leap in the United States by installing the Mythic Link collection in Florida. The exciting treasures and hidden wonders of Eternal Kingdom, Ancient Tropics, Golden Voyage, Nature’s Paradise, Eternal Kingdom Origins and Golden Voyage Origins are now available for players to explore and collect at the Hialeah Park Casino in Miami.

Mythic Link provides an exciting six game suite that takes players on an imaginative and amazing journey. This expedition to ancient ruins, uncharted lands, and fantasy kingdoms leads players to memorable wins in an immersive gaming experience adorned by brilliant graphics and thrilling sounds.

For Renato Almeida, director at FBM, “The installation of Mythic Link allows us to bring new gaming experiences to the players and reinforces our commitment to steady growth in the United States. We are very thankful to Steve Calabro and Javier Fernandez of Hialeah Park Casino for trusting us to deliver entertaining products ready to attract and engage their players and for being first in the nation to showcase Mythic Link”, affirms FBM’s representative.

How can mythic link upgrade any casino’s slots offer?

The exciting bonus feature is the main attraction in the Mythic Link games. Players must gather six symbols to access this bonus mode and unlock its exciting potential. Inside the Mythic Link feature, players can win the Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot prizes.

See also: FBM reveals the Champion’s Auria at G2E Las Vegas

The journey to collect forgotten wonders playing Mythic Link can bring players six game features – Super Reels, Best Symbols, Sticky Wild, Wild Multiplier, Expanding Wild and Wild Boom. Players can also enjoy big wins with the Luck Has Arrived feature, which offers direct access to bonuses, free spins, or bigger prizes.

After the remarkable display of products at G2E Las Vegas, FBM enters a new phase in its growth strategy for the United States. The Mythic Link introduction ignites the Group’s energy for 2024 – a year to launch innovative new games and expand the brand’s footprint in this key gaming market.