FBM ready to melt ICE London with shining casino products

Press release.- FBM opens the 2024 trade show calendar melting ICE London. The revamped version of Reel Strike, along with the Progressive Series multi-game bundle lead a selection of casino products prepared for the event. From February 6 and 8, all ICE London visitors will have the opportunity to experience FBM’s engaging and entertaining video bingos and slots at booth N3-555.

A diverse selection of casino games to enjoy in ergonomic cabinets! That is what FBM promises to all ICE London attendees. The FBM Group is bringing a collection of casino products for all industry agents by combining inviting gameplay (featuring appealing graphics, sounds and animations) with engaging features that keep players coming back for more.

For Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, the expectations for this ICE London are high. “We want ICE London to be the perfect boost for a successful 2024 in the FBM Group. The collection of disruptive and gainful slots, video bingos, and cabinet models chosen for the event will offer pleasant gaming experiences to all casino operators, players, and agents visiting our booth. We expect to capitalize on ICE London’s global reach, and we have the perfect portfolio to reinforce and start new business partnerships during the event”, he said.

What can the visitors expect from FBM’s display?

In this ICE London edition, FBM will showcase slots and video bingos available to play on the customizable Auria and the ergonomic Galaxy II and Shadow III cabinets.

Reel Strike takes the lead in the slots category with a revamped version, including Luck Has Arrived as a common feature on Wu-Lóng Empire and Noelani Fortress. Asian-themed slot fans will have the opportunity to taste the golden wealth in Jí Hǎo Link’s four games while the Easy$Link, Eternal Kingdom Link, and FBM Spin & Win collections complete the slots portfolio with attractive game themes and entertaining features.

In the video bingo segment, the Progressive Series multi-game bundle debut is the highlight. The visitors of booth N3-555 will be able to enjoy the adrenaline of Multipots’ bonus levels and win Mini, Major or Grand prizes in six bingo titles: 30 Mania!, Rubingo, Bingo-Go, Cash O’Clock and Catch the Gold.

Besides the land-based offer, FBM is once more showcasing a strong iGaming portfolio through FBMDS. According to the company, online casino gaming fans can expect a variety of innovative, localized, and customized games covering the video bingo, crash, slots and table games categories.

A perfect opportunity to network and get a Champion kit

The inviting aesthetic of the FBM Group booth is guaranteed in a layout where light guides attendees through gaming experiences and creates the perfect atmosphere for fruitful chats with the FBM team representatives.

ICE London is among the remarkable events of the annual tradeshow calendar in the industry, and the FBM Group aims to enchant all casino gaming enthusiasts visiting the event with an impressive collection of products for the physical and digital segments.

Visitors can stop by Booth N3-555 to network with FBM and FBMDS teams, enjoy great games in industry-leading casino cabinets, and get a chance to grab a Champion Kit.

