Visitors can win Endorphina’s black-and-white Nintendo at ICE London 2024

Press release.- Endorphina will participate in this year’s ICE London, showcasing some of its new and innovative products. Endorphina is one of the companies that finds a way to stand out in these large-scale events, and this year will be no different – the mysterious stand N7-230 and over 100 daily prizes, including a black-and-white Nintendo are bound to make things interesting!

Endorphina’s presence at this igaming event will be wrapped in mystery and excitement, where gifts and beverages are just the tip of the iceberg. Visitors can book a meeting with the Endorphina team to cover all the key points, test their creative abilities, and perhaps even walk away with a black-and-white Nintendo console.

As one of the well-known casino software providers, Endorphina always finds new and unique ways to amaze its audience. During ICE London 2024, Endorphina has prepared 101 daily prizes to give away to attendees for the entire duration of the event, the top prize being a phenomenal black-and-white Nintendo.

While the main goal of these iGaming events is to showcase the company’s products, Endorphina has always been taking it one step further. Endorphina’s stand will be covered in mystery, requiring customer interaction and immense creativity in order to be revealed.

Other than its mysterious stand and epic products, Endorphina has a few other surprises up its sleeve. One of Endorphina’s genius surprises includes cleverly-named coffee drinks, such as Lucky Streak Latte, The Emirate’s Espresso, Hot Dice Brew, Rooster’s Raging White, and many more.

As the most influential networking and educational event in the igaming industry, ICE London will assemble over 45,000 trailblazers at ExCel London, where cutting-edge innovations and technological solutions will be demonstrated at every corner. While at the event, attendees can visit Endorphina’s stand from February 6 to February 8 for some wonderful surprises.

