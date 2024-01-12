Endorphina partners with Wiztech Group

Through the deal, Endorphina will introduce players worldwide to its innovative games.

Press release.- Endorphina has partnered with Wiztech Group. According to the company, by combining its creativity and passion for innovation with Wiztech Group’s highly experienced and ambitious workforce, this partnership will forever transform the igaming world, leading to consumer experiences worldwide.

The partnership will work wonders for Endorphina, as it will introduce its games to a wide range of slot enthusiasts. By expanding its audience further, Endorphina will introduce players worldwide to its innovative games.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, said: “It brings us great pleasure to welcome Winpot to our network of partners in Latam. We are very excited about this new integration, including each tool available and our full portfolio of 150+ games. We have added new mechanics to our latest releases and players like them. Some very hot games now are Fresh Crush, Santa’s Puzzle, and Lucky Streak X. We are looking forward to a proactive and successful collaboration with Wiztech.”

Wiztech Group is a casino software company, aiming to create the ultimate consumer experiences for its clients all over the world. Wiztech Group brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table, making it the perfect partner for the innovative Endorphina. With this partnership, Wiztech Group will gain access to Endorphina’s exclusive games, bringing diversity and unforgettable gaming experiences to its customers.

Yoni Sidi, CEO of Wiztech Group added: “We’re thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with Endorphina, in our eyes, a leading content provider in the iGaming industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Winpot, as we continue to enhance our online casino offerings and provide our players with top-quality gaming experiences. Together with Endorphina, we’re confident that our players will enjoy a world-class gaming portfolio that’s second to none. We look forward to a successful and rewarding journey ahead.”

Endorphina has come a long way since it was founded in 2012, which can be proven by its presence in one of the most spectacular iGaming events in the industry – ICE London 2024. From February 6 to February 8, visitors will be able to attend the perfect networking event and witness Endorphina in all its glory.