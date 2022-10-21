Uplatform will be at the next SiGMA Europe 2022

Uplatform's expert team will be there to share their in-depth industry knowledge.

The exhibition will take place in Malta, between November 15th and 17th.

Press release.- To round up what could be called a very adventurous year, Uplatform, a provider of sports betting and online casino platform, has announced that it will be at Sigma 2022 from November 15 – 17 at stand G8 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Center (MFCC Malta).

Industry leaders worldwide will gather on the beautiful Maltese islands for a week of networking, workshops, and sharing new ideas. The island of Malta has a long history of hosting great networking events and is the perfect place to hold events.

Uplatform‘s expert team will be there to share their in-depth industry knowledge, showcase their award-winning betting and casino solutions, and explain how their in-depth understanding of emerging markets in any part of the world can help you start or grow your sports betting and online casino business.

Given Malta’s historical significance, Uplatform aims to make the event memorable. At the Uplatform stand, visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments such as fresh coffee and cocktails, as well as do a lot of other fun things.

Uplatform’s Head of Marketing, Maria Bashkevich, stated: “SiGMA has become a must-attend event in our industry, and we are thrilled to exhibit at SiGMA Malta. We are eager to meet with prospective operators and connect with more B2B providers to extend our solutions for better results. We anticipate strong emotions, challenging tasks, and outstanding networking at SiGMA. “

Visit Uplatform’s stand G8 for exceptional business solutions and an unforgettable experience. Book a meeting with the team at https://sigmamalta.uplatform.com/