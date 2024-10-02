Virtual Sports gaming: Inspired Entertainment signs licensing agreement with NHL

This deal grants Inspired rights to develop interactive, fixed odds Virtual Sports games featuring the National Hockey League logo and NHL Club jerseys.

US.- Inspired Entertainment has signed a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) fir rights to develop interactive, fixed-odds Virtual Sports games featuring the NHL logo and NHL Club jerseys and names. It will make a game using motion capture technology.

Brooks Pierce, president and CEO of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to work with the NHL and expand our offerings through this licence. This product will appeal to North American players and to markets like Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. The agreement enhances our Virtual Sports portfolio and aligns with our mission to deliver interactive experiences that redefine sports entertainment, offering NHL fans a unique way to stay connected with the game, even during the offseason.”

Chris Golier, NHL Group vice president of business development and innovation, added: “Virtual Sports gaming continues to grow in popularity worldwide. We are excited to work with Inspired to engage our passionate fans through Virtual Sports using NHL assets. Inspired is a leader in this space and will leverage NHL IP to deliver a gaming experience that connects with our fans in new and exciting ways, helping to grow our global fan base.”

