Inspired Entertainment and bet365 expand partnership to Pennsylvania

The deal marks the second North American market launch for Inspired’s iGaming content in two months, following its launch in New Jersey.

US.- Inspired Entertainment has announced the expansion of its partnership with bet365 to Pennsylvania, its second North American market launch in two months following New Jersey.

Brooks Pierce, president and CEO at Inspired, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with bet365. Our goal is to deliver high-quality content that meets the evolving needs of players in North America. bet365 knows what its customers want and we’re confident that we can drive growth and provide an exceptional gaming experience for bet365’s Pennsylvania customers.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Inspired, in a milestone announcement for bet365. The partnership marks a significant advancement in our US expansion, showcasing our commitment to providing the most innovative and engaging gaming experience.”

bet365 recently launched its sports betting and casino services in Pennsylvania after receiving final approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). This launch is in partnership with Presque Isle Downs Casino and covers bet365’s online sportsbook and online casino.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $471.9m in June

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $471.9m in June. That’s a 7.15 per cent increase compared to June 2023, but a 9 per cent decrease compared to May. Retail slots revenue decreased 0.29 per cent year-on-year to $200.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 0.17 per cent to $76m.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase 18.6 per cent to $160.6m. Online slots revenue reached $119.4m, while internet table games revenue was $39m, and online poker revenue hit $2.2m.