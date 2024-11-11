Permanent Caesars Virginia to open next month

Caesars’ permanent facility in Virginia has more than 90,000 square feet of gaming space.

US.- The permanent Caesars Virginia will open on Thursday, December 12 at noon. The 587,000-square-foot casino resort has more than 90,000 square feet of gaming space with nearly 1,500 slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Virginia also has a 320-room hotel tower, 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, spa, pool, and a variety of dining, including Ramsay’s Kitchen from Gordon Ramsay and the 500 Block Food Hall by local developer Rick Barker and local restaurateur Steve Parry.

Construction began in August 2022 and a temporary casino opened in Danville Casino in May 2023. Caesars Virginia is owned by Caesars Entertainment and venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Barron Fuller, Regional president for Caesars Entertainment, said: “We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism.”

Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Virginia, stated: “Our property started out with just over 400 Team Members when the temporary facility opened last year, and we are on track to hire more than 1,200 by the time we open our doors in December.

“Through numerous hiring events in the region, training at facilities in Danville and overall support from local and state leaders as well as the business community, we are prepared to continue delivering the Family Style Service that Caesars is known for to our guests in the new, beautiful, destination resort.”

Principal chief Michell Hicks of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said: “Our partnership with Caesars Virginia marks a significant milestone in the region’s growth, creating jobs and economic opportunities that will benefit both Danville and surrounding communities.”