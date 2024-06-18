Virginia registers $62.7m in casino gaming revenue for May

Gaming revenues from Virginia casinos increased 4.3 per cent from April.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue for May totalled $62.7m, up 4.3 per cent from April ($60.1m). Slots generated $45.7m and table games $17m.

The state collected $11.3m in taxes. Of the state tax on casino AGR, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host city.

The temporary Hard Rock Bristol on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8, 2022. Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened on January 23, 2023 and the temporary Caesars Virginia in Danville on May 15, 2023.

In April, the Petersburg City Council unanimously approved Bruce Smith Enterprise and The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner for a casino and entertainment district. The companies will codevelop a $1.4bn Live! Gaming & Entertainment District including Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed Senate Bill 212, which aimed to authorise the distribution and regulation of skill game machines. Sponsored by senator Aaron Rouse, the bill was introduced in January and passed by the Virginia House and Senate.