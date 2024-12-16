Vermont sports betting handle reaches $18.4 in November

Revenue was up 94 per cent compared to October.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $18.4m in November, according to the state’s Department for Liquor and Lottery. That’s a rise of 6.3 per cent compared to October ($17.3m). Revenue was $2.05m, an increase of 94 per cent compared to October ($1.06m).

Football generated a $6.2m handle, basketball $5m, tennis $950,000, soccer $730,162 and table tennis $576,349.

Of the total bets, $13.8m was reported in the state and $4.5m was out of the state. Active users from out of the state fell to 10,862 while in-state users increased from 16,790 in October to 17,545. The average bet increased from $21 to $23 month-over-month.

Earlier this year, the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) launched its responsible gaming website for sports bettors six months after sports wagering launched in the state in January. The site, VTGamblingHelp.org, offers safer gambling materials to those seeking to promote responsible gambling.