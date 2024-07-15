Vermont sports betting handle reaches $10m in June

The handle decreased 20 per cent from May.

US.- Vermont’s sports betting handle was $10m in June, down 20 per cent from May. Close to 462,000 bets were placed, with an average wager of $21.76.

Some 50,000 fewer players in the state placed bets in June compared to May. Out-of-state players represented nearly a fifth of all wagers placed, totalling $2.5m. The average bet per out-of-state player was $33.36. Players registered more than $9m in winnings. Operators posted $0.9m in adjusted gross sports wagering revenue.

Baseball was the most popular sport for wagering, accounting for $3.4m in bets, nearly a third of the total handle. Basketball generated $1.5m, tennis $1.3m, soccer $943,000 and hockey 232,000.

Vermont launches responsible gaming website

The Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) has launched its responsible gaming website for sports bettors. The move comes roughly six months after sports wagering launched in the state in January.

The new site, VTGamblingHelp.org, will serve as a “valuable resource for those seeking immediate assistance and support for problems related to gambling,” the DMH said. It will offer safer gambling materials to those seeking to promote responsible gambling.