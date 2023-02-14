EveryMatrix signs content deal with Holland Casino Online

All titles will be made available via SlotMatrix.

EveryMatrix has agreed on a multi-year partnership with Dutch state-owned company Holland Casino Online to provide it with exclusive content from its two in-house studios.

Press release.- EveryMatrix will integrate market-leading, exclusive online casino content from its two in-house studios, Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios into Holland Casino Online’s offering, providing its customers with access to a growing portfolio of premium slots.

Popular titles include Fortune Dragon Queen: Exotic Wilds and Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks, as well as hit branded games such as The Lioness and John Daly Spin It and Win It. All titles will be made available via SlotMatrix.

SlotMatrix offers high-performing exclusive content from its two in-house gaming studios and exclusive partners, all accessible via a single integration.

Razvan Haiduc, CEO of EveryMatrix Games, said: “Signing Holland Casino Online is an important step in our quest to increase global reach and collaborate with the world’s premium brands.

“A partnership with one of the biggest names in the Dutch iGaming industry will prove beneficial for both parties.”

Nicolas Fleiderman, Manager at Holland Casino Online, added: “EveryMatrix commands a leading position in the iGaming industry, with a proven track record of successful releases.

“Integrating their content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios will further bolster our online casino offering and provide our players with an even greater gaming experience.”