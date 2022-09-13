Utku Sarper: “TVBET will be showcasing new games at SBC Barcelona”

Utku Sarper, TVBET’s sales and account specialist, talked to Focus Gaming News about their upcoming presentation at SBC Barcelona.

Exclusive interview.- SBC Summit Barcelona 2022, which will be held between 20-22 September, will reunite global leaders in sports betting and iGaming assemble. Utku Sarper, sales and account specialist for TVBET, talked to Focus Gaming News about the team’s expectations for the summit, the products they will be showcasing and their nominations for SBC Awards 2022.

How are you preparing for SBC Barcelona?

SBC Summit Barcelona will take place in a few days, and we are very excited to present our company at the summit! Our team will be at booth J9. At the exhibition, we will present new games that we have been working on recently. We will be happy to talk about the variability of interaction with our products, and about technical changes that have made the service even more efficient.

In general, we have many improvements in the product that our old friends and new potential partners will appreciate. So, we will be glad to see you in Barcelona!

What products are you most eager to showcase?

We will surely be showcasing new games that we have been working on recently, namely Mega 6 and Spin2Wheels, we will also be able to present and demonstrate features of our TOP performing games like KENO. We surely advise anyone to stop by our stand and discover our live solutions!



Which are the upcoming releases we can expect from TVBET?

By the end of this year and the beginning of 2023, we plan to release very interesting products in a variety of directions. But I can’t tell you what exactly for a while.

However, we can say that we constantly work on optimizing our existing games and are proud to be actively working on our White Label offer. Together with partners we build studios and create games for local markets. Stay tuned to hear our news!

Which are the markets that the company is aiming to enter soon? And which ones are the most challenging?

Well, we’ve already left our footprint in the most igaming regions. In the near future, we expect a large increase in new partnerships in Africa, both online and in retail.

At the moment we are also keenly expanding in Asian countries which is quite challenging indeed because of regulation peculiarities. But these two directions are of most interest to us at the moment. I hope that soon, we’ll have an opportunity to talk more about our new partners.

When it comes to new partnerships, are you working in any in particular that you can tell us about?

Unfortunately, I can’t tell ha-ha. We have a little tradition and a rule in our company. We’d prefer not to talk loudly about new partnerships before their full integration in order not to jinx it. We’ll tell you about them in our news. So, stay tuned!

TVBET is nominated for the SBC Awards 2022 in two categories: “Live Casino Supplier” and “Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product”, what are your expectations for the award ceremony?

We’re really excited about our nominations, and of course, we pray for our win. SBC is a prestigious company and gives highly honoured awards for the ninth year in a row. Well, we believe that we deserve these awards, anyway judges will decide. Our whole team keeps fingers crossed and wishes good luck to the nominees!

As for the ceremony itself, I’m sure it will be a bright and fancy event. Can’t wait to visit the summit and the awards ceremony!

How much importance do you give to awards and nominations?

I think it’s good when a company is recognized with nominations and awards. This suggests that the company is moving in the right direction, makes itself felt, appears on everyone’s lips, and experts from the field note the merits of this company. Of course, for a company, awards should not be the most important trophy. The most important thing is satisfying customers and partners! Nevertheless, when you are recognized with prestigious awards, it lifts the spirit and sets a victorious mood.

How much did the iGaming industry evolve in the last two years?

The last few years have been challenging for the industry and the world. It all started with COVID-19, which plunged all of us into a crisis and a sense of unpredictability. In the entire industry, and our company, in particular, everything slowed down: development, people recruitment, business growth, and marketing. It was a big blow to many of the companies, some of which even closed down.

And then the war in Ukraine happened, which affected our company particularly. You know, we have many employees in Ukraine, and at first, the company was in deep shock from everything that was happening. Moreover, the war hurt not only Ukraine but the whole world, and also affected the economy and the profits of many industries, igaming in particular.

But talking about TVBET, I believe we pass these trials with dignity. We coped well with the crisis during COVID-19 and even came out in plus with significant partners and bets increase. And now, we are trying to cope with the current situation in Ukraine, help our colleagues, support them, and at the same time work together for the common good of our company. We really hope that all the horror will end soon, we will forget about all the terrible crises and will develop into a new prosperous world!