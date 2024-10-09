US Mega Millions game to be revamped in 2025

The price of tickets will increase from $2 to $5.

US.- The multi-state lottery game Mega Millions in April 2025 will be revamped next year to offer improved jackpot odds, bigger jackpots more frequently, larger starting jackpots and faster-growing jackpots. The cost of tickets will rise from $2 per play $5 in what will be the second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago.

It’s the first change since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017. Game tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington DC, and the US Virgin Islands. Sales of the game have generated over $1bn for Massachusetts since 2002.

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said: “With these enhancements, the game will offer increased value for those who are already playing, while making it more attractive for potential new players. The Mass Lottery has been a part of Mega Millions since it initially launched in 1996 as The Big Game and we are excited for the latest rendition that will hopefully produce additional jackpot winners in Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts State Lottery reported an estimated $1.16bn in net profit for the 2024 fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. It’s the second-highest total in the Lottery’s history, after $1.19bn in the last fiscal year. Lottery revenues reached a record $6.17bn, and the lottery paid out an estimated $4.53bn in prizes. An estimated 73.4 per cent of revenue was returned to players.

Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $136.6m in August

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the state generated $136.6 in taxable gaming revenue for August, up from $120.6m a year ago. Revenue fell 2.9 per cent month-on-month from July ($140.7m).

In the sports betting segment, the handle across retail and online was $447.3m, up 42 per cent year-on-year and 8.6 per cent from July. Revenue was $33.3m, up 46.7 per cent from $22.7m in August 2023. Sports betting tax was up 46.3 per cent to $6.6m.

