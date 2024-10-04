Lotto.com expands services into Massachusetts

It’s the eleventh jurisdiction for the company in the US.

US.- Lotto.com, a digital platform for ordering state lottery tickets, has announced the expansion of its services into Massachusetts, it’s eleventh US jurisdiction. It’s Massachusetts’ first digital scratch offering.

Customers in Massachusetts can order state lottery tickets on Lotto.com for games including Powerball and Mega Millions as well as scratch ticket games. This year, Massachusetts is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its scratch tickets.

Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com, said: “We are thrilled to launch in Massachusetts, the best performing lottery per capita in the country. We also look forward to bringing incremental funding to the communities across the Commonwealth that the Lottery supports.”

In June, Lotto.com announced the expansion of its services into Arizona.

Massachusetts gaming revenue reaches $136.6m in August

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $136.6 in taxable gaming revenue for August, up from $120.6m a year ago. Revenue fell 2.9 per cent month-on-month from July ($140.7m).

In the sports betting segment, the handle across retail and online was $447.3m, up 42 per cent year-on-year and 8.6 per cent from July. Revenue was $33.3m, up 46.7 per cent from $22.7m in August 2023. Sports betting tax was up 46.3 per cent to $6.6m.

DraftKings online sportsbook took the top spot, collecting $16.2m in revenue, more than the second and third-place operators combined. FanDuel took $10.7m in revenue and BetMGM $2.3m.