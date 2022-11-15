Uplatform’s head of marketing participated in a roundtable regarding mobile gaming

Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform’s Head of Marketing, was present at the IGF Virtual Roundtable series.

Press release.- Uplatform‘s Head of Marketing, Maria Bashkevich, took part in the iGF’s roundtable discussion on “The Future of Mobile Gaming: New Markets and New Customers.”

It was part of the IGF Virtual Roundtable series, whose topics are chosen based on some of the most crucial challenges facing the iGaming industry.

During the virtual roundtable session, the following topics were discussed:

The future of mobile casino

Streamlining game provider integrations

The impacts of localization

Maximizing mobile device capabilities

The benefits of data light games

Experts like Andrew Micallef from High Roller, Rokas Benetis from LeoVegas Group, Jamie Hart from Tote Group, and Maria Bashkevich from Uplatform talking about the best ways to optimize offers and explore the changing world of mobile iGaming was both delightful and educational.

Maria Bashkevich, head of marketing, recounting her experience, said, “It was a very insightful session. As always, the iGF gathered the finest speakers to tackle the most pressing issues. We can all agree that mobile gaming is the future of our industry, which is why increasing efficiency, improving mobile experiences, and introducing new enhanced features are crucial to future success.

As a B2B provider, it’s important to take part in this conversation to learn more about the problems that operators face, their real challenges, and how we can help them by customizing our solutions to their needs. Thanks to the amazing panellists, I have a lot of useful information to pass on to our team.“

There are no more doubts that mobile gaming is the future of iGaming since mobile phones have become an integral part of our daily lives. This is why Uplatform intends to capitalize on the growing popularity of mobile gambling, which is mostly attributable to the abundance of mobile betting apps.

As a full-service provider, they are constantly working to help operators in gaining more mobile players by providing full and light versions of betting websites, alongside, flexible, safe, and easy-to-use apps that have all the necessary functionalities and meet the requirements of the modern iGaming market.