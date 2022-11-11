Nelli Melik, Uplatform: “We hope to expand our network and secure new partnerships”

Nelli Meli, Sales Team Lead at Uplatform, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about the expectations generated by its presence at SiGMA next week.

Exclusive interview.- A few days before a new edition of SiGMA begins in Malta, Nelli Melik, Sales Team Lead at Uplatform spoke with Focus Gaming News about their expectations for the show, the current market situation and their vision of Latin America.

How are you preparing for SiGMA, and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

Uplatform always puts maximum effort into everything, and this time is not going to be an exception – our sales and marketing teams are on fire!

Most of the excitement comes from the fact that we are headed to Malta, a beautiful small country yet one of the biggest iGaming hubs in the world, and we hope to expand our network and secure new partnerships. Narak dalwaqt!

Are you planning to introduce new products at SiGMA?

I strongly believe that a robust product and flexibility are the pillars of Uplatform. Despite our somewhat playful approach to branding, we will never compromise on the speed and quality of our products. At SiGMA, we will offer a bigger list of providers, new payment solutions, and new features on our Sportsbook that will stand out even more.

What’s next for the LatAm igaming market, and what role will Uplatform take?

LatAm is a well-performing market with its unique iGaming ecosystem; once you’re part of it, you must keep watching, listening, and understanding. We would not imagine setting foot in Latin America without first meeting the market demands or shaping a commercial model! And now, when all eyes are turned to Brazil and the possible legislative changes in 2022, we are getting ready for a new chapter for our product expansion.

Your Uplatform Sportsbook became one of the main draws during SBC Barcelona; why do you think that was?

Because our sportsbook is great? Or, to put it more professionally, we offer a wide coverage of sports and non-sport betting events, esports, and an insane amount of markets and features. Our players can shape their experience by adjusting the interface, highlights, and favourites and playing with the settings until the most personalized sportsbook is created.

“Our player conversion rate usually is at 50-60 per cent, which speaks for itself.” Nelli Melik, Sales Team Lead at Uplatform.

You recently won the SBC Rising Star Award; how much importance do you give to awards and nominations?

The outstanding feedback from the industry tempted us to lay on our laurels for a while. But to survive in intense competition means to move forward, and we are doing it with even more confidence now, headed toward new achievements!

What are your next steps for this year?

We are sure that 2022 will keep surprising us with excellent results. Our primary focus will be improving our products, establishing partnerships, having a rest, and reflecting on the great year behind us, as we are all humans.