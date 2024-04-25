Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator elevates iGaming experience through alliance with Tom Horn Gaming

Uplatform's Casino Aggregator ensures operators have access to the latest and most engaging content for different markets.

Press release.- Uplatform has announced its latest collaboration with Tom Horn Gaming, a leading igaming software supplier with a rich portfolio of unique online casino games. This strategic partnership signifies a major milestone for both entities as they aim to enhance and diversify igaming content and services.

Tom Horn Gaming has firmly established its presence in numerous jurisdictions worldwide, ensuring its content complies with the regulatory standards set by esteemed bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), and the National Office for Gambling of Romania (ONJN).

The company’s diverse and commercially successful content, available through a single integration, aligns perfectly with Uplatform’s vision to provide high-quality and innovative igaming offerings to its B2B partners.

Nelli Melik, head of sales at Uplatform, stated: “Uplatform is delighted to join forces with Tom Horn Gaming, a renowned name in the igaming industry. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier content and services to our clients.

“By integrating Tom Horn Gaming’s exceptional portfolio into our Casino Aggregator, we are empowering our partners to stay ahead in the competitive landscape and offer an unparalleled gaming experience to their players.”

Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, a key player in the igaming sector, enriches operators’ portfolios with vast content through a seamless integration process. The extensive casino collection, offered through an aggregator, features over 5000 games from 40+ providers, including timeless classics like Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Bingo, slots, and skill-based games.

With a commitment to continuously introducing new, popular, progressive, and innovative providers, Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator ensures operators have access to the latest and most engaging content for different markets.

By integrating Tom Horn Gaming’s content through Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, operators can elevate their igaming catalogue, offering players a broader selection of dynamic and inventive slots. The partnership is set to streamline operations, boost revenue, and reinforce the competitive edge of operators in the iGaming space.