Uplatform unleashes the buzz at SiGMA Asia 2023

Uplatform showcased a range of great products and services at SiGMA Asia 2023.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia 2023 brought together the best minds in the iGaming industry, and Uplatform stood out with its fantastic solutions and commitment to excellence.

From the 19th to the 22nd of July, Uplatform took the spotlight at SiGMA Asia 2023 in Manila, captivating the attendees with its cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the demands of the fast-changing iGaming market in Asia. The company showcased a range of great products and services tailored to the fast-changing iGaming market.

Visitors loved Uplatform’s energetic stand with exciting displays, fun activities, and interesting talks. The friendly team connected well with attendees, making the stand a favorite spot for industry players looking for the latest ideas and solutions. Uplatform’s unique bubble tea experience drew attendees, making the stand a trendy hangout. The tasty drinks sparked conversations and new connections.

Uplatform showcased its award-winning sportsbook with over 200 sports to choose from. The sportsbook covers a wide selection of sports including Asian championships and amateur leagues, catering to the diverse preferences of Asian players. The sportsbook provides 1.5 million pre-match and live events worldwide. It includes features such as Asian handicap and odds formats like Hong Kong, Indonesian, and Malay, thereby enhancing the betting experience for Asian players.The team showcased an extensive casino portfolio featuring popular games, providers in Asia, and local live dealers.

As SiGMA Asia 2023 came to an end, Uplatform left with happy memories and valuable partnerships. The company thanks the event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees for making it a success.

“We’re grateful for this chance to connect with others in the industry at SiGMA Asia 2023,” said Maria, head of Marketing at Uplatform. “The event showed us the importance of progress in iGaming, and we’re committed to driving that forward.”

