Uplatform successfully debuts at CasinoBeats Summit

Press release.- In keeping with its promise to attend as many industry events as possible in 2022 Uplatform’s latest stop on its global tour to showcase its impressive results-driven iGaming solutions was Casino Beats Summit in Malta.

The entire Uplatform team was rushed off their feet with pre-scheduled meetings and networking with current and new clients. As well as showcasing Uplatform’s extensive multi-featured sportsbook, powerful range of solutions and ever-expanding casino collection, to hundreds of guests at the massive event held at the InterContinental in St Julian’s Malta on 24 – 26 May.

Maria Bashkevich, Head of Marketing at Uplatform: “Our team was truly buzzing with excitement as this was our very first CasioBeats Summit. At our stand and throughout the entire event, the ambience and energy were electrifying throughout all three days. We received outstanding feedback from operators and visitors, all eager to learn more about Uplatform’s exciting solutions and our expanding catalogue of content.”

The Uplatform team’s attendance at this year’s CasinoBeats Summit 2022 proved to be a huge success. With such a great reception in Malta, Uplatform is already working on plans to exhibit at next year’s CasioBeats event, which is predicted to be even grander than this year’s.

iGB Live will be the next major event! Taking place in Amsterdam from 5 to 8 July 2022. Uplatform will have its full range of sports betting and casino solutions on display. If you’re attending iGB Live! Visit their professional team at their stand N24 to discover more about how their innovative solutions can help your project thrive.