Uplatform is set to attend Casino Beats Malta

Uplatform will be present at Casino Beats Summit at INTERCONTINENTAL MALTA from May 24 to May 26.

Press release.- Uplatform announced its presence at the eagerly awaited fourth edition of CasinoBeats Summit that will take place at INTERCONTINENTAL MALTA, May 24-26, and is looking forward to your attendance.

Casino Beats is an excellent opportunity to network with hundreds of visitors, learn about current market trends and news, and make new contacts and lucrative deals.

The Head of Marketing at Uplatform, Maria Bashkevich, shared her thoughts on the upcoming event: “Our team is looking forward to presenting our unique solutions and participating in some exciting and interesting discussions during the show. Our Sales team is excited to greet potential operators and discuss how we set ourselves apart from the competition. Great emotions, ambitious projects, and excellent networking – that’s what we’re anticipating at Casino Beats! We are thrilled to move further with our brand Uplatform and acquire even more attention and next-level business opportunities in the global betting and iGaming sector”.

Make sure to visit Uplatform’s stand A47 to learn about the multi-featured, multi-lingual, multi-device, and multi-currency platform from Uplatform. Also, take up the opportunity for some profound conversations with their highly skilled team of professionals at their stand and be sure to have some fun.