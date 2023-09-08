Uplatform set to make waves at SBC Summit Barcelona

SBC Summit Barcelona will take place in the Spanish city September 19 – 21.

Press release.- Uplatform is all set to make waves at the highly anticipated SBC Summit Barcelona, scheduled to grace the cosmopolitan city from September 19th to 21st, 2023. With a dynamic combination of industry knowledge, networking opportunities, and innovative insights, this global gathering is poised to captivate attendees.

Uplatform’s participation in the event demonstrates its commitment to consistently enhancing the igaming experience for both its clients and the broader player community. The Uplatform team is very vigilant in their efforts to gain profound insights into various markets, enabling them to offer tailored solutions that translate to improved results for their clients.

With an anticipated gathering of over 15,000 experts from various sectors of the industry, SBC Barcelona goes beyond the ordinary expo setup, providing an immersive platform for igniting creativity, expanding horizons, and forging valuable connections.

Uplatform welcomes all attendees to Stand SB-172, where their ingenious team eagerly awaits the opportunity to unveil the secrets behind Uplatform’s growing success and showcase its award-winning solutions and tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore creative ways to captivate players through tailored content designed to resonate with their preferences and betting inclinations.

“Last year’s SBC Barcelona meetup was a blast, but we’re taking it up a notch this year!” says Maria Bashkevich, head of Marketing at Uplatform. “Get ready for an unforgettable experience at our stand, SB-172. Uplatform is your ticket to exceptional business solutions and all-around success. Don’t miss out!”

Beyond the buzz, Uplatform offers more than just a booth — it promises a mind-blowing experience. Stand SB-172 will come alive with an exciting game. Test your coordination and attention as you engage in this thrilling interactive challenge to win exciting prizes. The surprises continue with Uplatform’s raffle game, where attendees stand a chance to win remarkable Apple products and other delightful surprises that are bound to leave them starstruck.

The SBC Barcelona Conference serves as a knowledge hub, with enlightening sessions focusing on the future of sports betting, the dynamic world of Esports, the adrenaline rush of live betting, and strategies for tapping into the vibrant Latam market. Attendees can expect to be enriched with insights that will motivate and inspire them.

One of the exciting moments to look forward to at the event is the award ceremony. Uplatform is a nominee for the prestigious “Esports Supplier of the Year” award at the highly anticipated SBC Awards. This recognition speaks volumes about Uplatform’s unwavering commitment to upholding excellence within the dynamic landscape of the igaming industry.

Uplatform encourages attendees to secure their place by booking a meeting with the Uplatform team as they look forward to creating lasting memories with attendees at SBC Summit Barcelona and—a step towards embracing the future of igaming.

See also: The future of Online Casinos: navigating challenges and embracing innovation