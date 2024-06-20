Uplatform set to launch a meme-themed guide on iGaming localization

The company will offer a guide that provides insights into iGaming localization through a creative, meme-inspired framework.

Press release.- Uplatform has announced the debut of a guide that provides insights into iGaming localization through a creative, meme-inspired framework. The new guide titled “We don’t meme around: Real Localization, Real Insights” is a comprehensive guide promising to shake up how businesses tackle iGaming localization beyond just translation, language support, or cultural adaptation. The company stated that “it will offer tips to help operators to steer clear of a one-size-fits-all approach, ensuring players feel engaged and valued”.

The true magic of this guide lies in its meme-themed delivery. Complex concepts are transformed into engaging visual content, making learning accessible and memorable. By presenting intricate ideas through a lens of humor and relatability, Uplatform ensures that readers gain clear, actionable insights that can be immediately applied to their localization efforts.

Uplatform understands that success in the iGaming industry hinges on creating engaging, localized experiences that resonate with players across diverse cultures and languages. “This guide provides insights on tailoring your entire iGaming project to meet the needs of specific markets, ensuring your players feel at home with you. From offering regionalized content, payment methods, and local languages to diverse odds, views, and personalized promotions, this guide will show you how to create a captivating experience that resonates with your target audience”, explained the company.

It also stated that with Uplatform’s suite of advanced localization tools, “you’ll have all the resources needed to effortlessly customize your content, payment methods, marketing strategies, and much more to suit the cultural nuances of any audience”.

Recognizing the critical role of localization, Maria Bashkevich, the marketing head at Uplatform, recently shared her expertise during a speech at ICE Vox as part of the ‘Entering New Markets’ workshop. Her discussion, which received great feedback, explored the intricacies of localization and the fascinating confluence of scalability and hyper-localization in real-world scenarios. Due to the overwhelming response, the Uplatform team resolved to compile these insights into a comprehensive file with even more valuable information.

What distinguishes this guide is Uplatform’s profound industry expertise and its shrewd approach to knowledge sharing. Through this localization guide, Uplatform plays an active role in shaping the future of iGaming localization, generously sharing insights and pioneering cutting-edge strategies that leave competitors in awe.

The guide offers:

Region-Specific Insights

Engaging Content Recommendations

Effective Marketing Advice