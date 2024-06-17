Unregulated gaming machines raise concerns in Missouri

These devices are not subject to taxation and lack regulations.

US.- The American Gaming Association has raised concerns over unregulated so-called “no-chance” or “pre-reveal” gaming machines operating in a grey area in Missouri. The machines, found at convenience stores and gas stations, pay no tax and meet no regulatory requirements.

Chris Cylke, a spokesperson for the association, called such machines “a national epidemic” and warned that they present a risk for players since there are no controls over minimum payouts. There are also concerns that children are using the machines, while the state’s 13 regulated land-based casinos fear that they steal revenue.

Torch Electronics last month lost an appeal against the dismissal of its lawsuit to try to prevent the Missouri Highway Patrol from probing the legality of the machines. Online gambling and sports betting are illegal in Missouri.