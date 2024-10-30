University of Sydney steps up to Pitch! Bet Well: A digital resource to track and manage betting accounts at Regulating the Game 2025! Sydney

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will be held from March 10 to 13.

Press release.- The organisers of Regulating the Game have announced Bet Well as the fifth pitch for Pitch! @RTG, a dynamic showcase of innovative solutions to industry and regulatory challenges, a key event of the Regulating the Game 2025 conference in Sydney.

Pitch! @RTG showcases cutting-edge ideas and research that advance regulatory excellence, safer gambling, and compliance across the gambling sector. This event brings together industry experts, regulators, and thought leaders to explore new approaches that can drive positive change in gambling regulation. Selected participants, including Bet Well, will deliver quick-fire 10-minute presentations, offering unique insights into their groundbreaking initiatives.

Bet Well is a free tool crafted by experts at the University of Sydney based on real feedback from punters. “Ever wished you could see all your betting activity in one place? That’s exactly what Bet Well delivers. Take control of your betting game. No more juggling multiple accounts or wondering about your true position. Just upload your betting statements and instantly get a clear picture of your wins, losses, and overall performance across all operators. Test your betting knowledge with entertaining quizzes and use our simple tools to set and stick to your preferred monthly limits,” the organisers of the event explained.

Professor Sally Gainsbury, presenting Bet Well at Pitch!, explains: “Whether you’re a casual punter or seasoned player, Bet Well puts you in the driver’s seat. You get a complete view of your betting activity, making it easier to bet exactly how you want to. Early users are already telling us how much they value having a straightforward way to track their play and manage their budgets.”

Bet Well’s presentation at Pitch! will include a demonstration of the tool and insights from initial research findings and consumer feedback. Pitch! sponsored by Norths Collective, will feature hospitality, networking, and thought-provoking presentations designed to inspire and educate attendees on pioneering solutions for the sector.

Pitch! has attracted global innovators, #fintech and #regtech firms working to uplift capability, remove friction, and enhance sector and compliance outcomes as well as for purpose organisations working to promote safer gambling and prevent gambling harm. The Pitch! lineup for 2025 includes Sportradar. Amazon Web Services, Focal Research Consultants and University of Sydney.

Pitch! Topics:

– RegTech

– Product Compliance

– Risk Management

– Regulatory policy and practice

– Industry Supervision

– Standards

– Blockchain & Digital Assets

– Cyber Crime

– Safer Gambling and Gambling Harm

– Financial Crime

– Money Laundering

– Compliance

– ESG

– Investigative Practices

– Audit and Assurance

– Artificial Intelligence

The organisers of the event said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an event that promises to inspire, educate, and drive meaningful change in the gambling industry!”

For more information including details of previous pitchers and to apply, visit https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg or contact us at [email protected]

For more details about the conference, sponsorship or exhibition opportunities, visit the conference website

https://www.regulatingthegame.com/rtg-sydney-2025 or contact us at [email protected].