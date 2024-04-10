Unions take different stances on smoking at Atlantic City casinos

The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) is suing to challenge the state law.

US.- Unions have taken different stances on smoking at Atlantic City casinos. The United Auto Workers Union (UAW), representing employees at three casinos, is suing to challenge the state law in a bid to grant casino workers equal protection under New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act of 2006, which safeguards workers from secondhand smoke in most workplace environments.

However, Donna DiCaprio, President of Local 54 Unite Here, said a smoking ban could further dampen foot traffic and revenue at casinos. She said data shows that between 50 and 72 per cent of gaming revenue at some casinos is generated in smoking-permitted areas and noted that smoking is allowed at casinos in neighbouring Pennsylvania.

“We’re not advocating for smoking,” DiCaprio stated. “We believe the current arrangement can and should be improved, but a complete smoking ban is not the solution.”

