Ukrainian gambling regulator resumes work to strengthen gambling sector

Ukraine.- The Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) in Ukraine has provided an update on its work five months into Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. Chairman Anton Kuchukhidze told SBCCIS.com that it had resumed its regulatory duties although its resources had been impacted like those of all areas of government.

He noted that land-based gambling had resumed in the west of the country but business remained deeply affected by the war. Meanwhile, the gambling market remained severely disrupted in occupied eastern cities like Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Kuchukhidze said: “In the west of Ukraine, of course, the situation is better. Both casinos and slot machine halls function there, but, obviously, the tourist flow of people has fallen, and according to the law, casinos and slot machines can only be located in hotels.

“We recognise that because of the war, not many tourists are ready to visit us. Therefore, the number of visitors to gambling halls has decreased significantly.”

He said KRAIL was committed to restoring the gambling market alongside other domestic industries where possible. He added that the regulator would continue to work towards market reforms agreed upon last year.

Kuchukhidze said: “I want to pay tribute to the commission, which did not stop working for a single day, and was always in touch with members. I believe that there is no more critical moment than a war to test true desires of the marketplace. This is a critical moment, both sides proved that reform must take place.”

Last month, the Gambling Supervisory Authority in Lithuania and the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries in Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement will see them work together on certain aspects of the supervision of gambling and lottery.

The regulators will exchange information, ideas and best practice with the intention of expanding their knowledge of the industry, improving each country’s gambling sector, and ensuring the optimum implementation of relevant laws.

Experts from each regulator will also collaborate on the exchange of legal information, details of regulatory practice and other issues. They will also take part in joint seminars, lectures and staff exchanges.

