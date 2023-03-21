Ukraine to reform rules for suspension of gambling licences

The government has accepted proposals submitted by the Ukrainian gambling regulator.

Ukraine.- The government of Ukraine has taken up proposals submitted by the country’s gambling regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL), as part of its action plan for 2023. The reforms will include changes to the process of the suspension and cancellation of gambling licences.

The action plan, which has been approved by Ukraine’s Council of Ministers, lists more than 500 priorities, including several draft laws and resolutions. These include a definition of the procedures for the suspension of gambling operators’ licences while martial law is in force and the steps to be followed for such measures to be reviewed after martial law ends.

The law will ban the use of gambling businesses owned by residents of aggressor states and will establish a mechanism through which gambling licences can be suspended if a business offers its products or services in Ukrainian territory occupied by aggressors.

There will also be more general reforms in how licences are renewed, suspended and cancelled, while processes will be created for the certification and inspection of gaming equipment and measures to tackle problem gambling and illegal gambling.

In December, KRAIL cancelled the gaming licences of three operators that it said were controlled by residents of Russia: Joker UA, Play Fan Investment and Alphagime. KRAIL said it had decided to cancel the licences after the police and security services provided information showing that the operators had provided inaccurate information in their documentation.

The regulator had faced criticism from MPs and the media for failing in its duties to protect Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of the country.