UK watchdog to probe use of memes for gambling advertising

Critics claim the regulator has “lost control” over such ads.

UK.- The Advertising Standards Authority has confirmed that it is looking into the use of memes to advertise gambling amid criticism of the practice on social media. It is investigating whether this form of content marketing could pose a risk to minors.

The news comes after peers in the House of Lords cross-party group on gambling reforms raised concerns over a lack of action on “clear rule breaches”.

Research has suggested that memes are four times as appealing to under 18s as to adults and could encourage minors to follow gambling accounts, especially when the memes relate to the performance of major football teams.

Don Foster

In a letter to the ASA, the Liberal Democrat peer Don Foster of Bath highlighted 11 reports submitted to the ASA since 2019, including from academics from the University of Bristol.

In its response, the ASA said that it has “several investigations under way that are assessing potential breaches of our rules relating to UK-based content marketing ads”. It said while some posts containing memes were deemed to be editorial content, it would monitor those considered adverts.

However, Lord Foster told the i newspaper: “It seems the agency has lost control of how gambling companies advertise on social media. The ASA urgently need to improve or risk becoming a toothless agency.”

Gambling companies have denied that memes are intended to appeal to children and teenagers.

The ASA regulates paid and non-paid advertising directed to UK audience but not those that come from a company that isn’t based in the UK. Last month, the ASA found fault with a William Hill ad but quashed a complaint against Ladbrokes Coral. In the first case, the watchdog received a complaint over a paid-for search ad for a welcome bonus that failed to prominently display payment restrictions.