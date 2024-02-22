UK trade association Bacta meet with Labour Party candidates ahead of General Election

The meeting was part of a wider Tourism Alliance programme.

Press release.- Bacta’s preparations for the next UK General Election continue at a pace with George McGregor Executive Director – Government Relations, Regulatory Affairs and Communications, recently attending a meeting with North West England Labour Party candidates including Patrick Hurley (Southport), Michelle Scrogham (Barrow & Furness), and Chris Webb (Blackpool South).

The meeting, which was part of a wider Tourism Alliance programme, covered a broad range of tourism related issues including support for the seaside sector, the contribution made by the amusements industry to seaside economies and the need to increase stake and prize levels on gaming machines.

Reflecting on the initiative George McGregor said: “We know there will be a General Election this year and it is a really opportune time to engage with prospective parliamentary candidates who are in campaigning mode.

“The Labour candidates that I met with are all likely to be elected MPs according to current opinion polls. The meeting was a great opportunity to forge links ahead of the General Election, outline what our industry contributes to economies throughout the country and explain the unique set of challenges that it faces not least its inability to increase prices due to stake and prize regulations.

Bacta president John Bollom added: “The trade association has been preparing for a General Election for some time and the recent meeting with prospective Labour MPs follows the EAG attendance of Labour Peer Lord McNicol of West Kilbride who became the first politician to open an edition of EAG/ATEI since Tim Sainsbury MP in 1994.

“Prior to that November’s Bacta Convention featured the Minister for Gambling The Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP who made a key note speech as well as Phillip Davies the Conservative MP for Shipley.”

He continued: “Political engagement is a key part of the comprehensive package of services we provide Bacta members and I believe that thanks to the endeavours of the trade association as well as those of member organisations who have opened their doors to their constituency MPs that the industry’s political stock has rarely been higher.”