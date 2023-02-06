UK Tote Group seals deal to expand North American horse racing offering

The UK Tote Group has entered an agreement with 1/ST Content for North American racing.

UK.- The UK Tote Group has entered into an agreement with content distributor 1/ST Content to expand its pool betting coverage for North American horse racing. It’s already made win, place, exacta and trifecta offerings available to Tote customers, resulting in $43m in bets on the Pegasus World Cup.

The UK pool betting operator is adding a North American racing package to its sites and apps, with support from 1/ST, featuring the Danger, Alternative and Dark Horse tips. 1/ST Content distributes content from a network of 60 racecourses. It will provide “associated data and content” such as silks and ratings. Streaming is available via the UK Tote’s app, and bets can be placed via its website, mobile app and text betting.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President International at 1/ST Content, said: “It’s another exciting partnership with a brand synonymous with racing. We’re looking forward to seeing how Tote customers receive the offering across a different time zone with an improved customer experience.”

UK Tote Group chief executive Alex Frost said: “With pool betting being the main source of liquidity for US horse racing, this is a timely and important development for our customers, and the first time regular North American racing will be offered as a Tote product in the UK and Ireland on a daily basis.

“We remain committed to ensuring the reach of racing products continues to expand for our customers, and this is a further step to ensure UK and Irish Tote customers can bet into the biggest pools across the world.”

In November, the UK Tote Group extended its agreement with XB Net to allow it to continue offering major US races to customers in the UK and Ireland, with live pictures, data and betting services from XB Net’s network of 60 North American racecourses.